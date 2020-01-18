Positive debate needed about possible increase in tuition fees - Foster

advertisement

The Prime Minister of Stormont has called for a positive debate about the potential of increasing tuition in Northern Ireland.

Arlene Foster said it needs to be investigated how universities in the region are funded when assessing ways to generate more income.

Students from Northern Ireland currently pay up to £ 4,275 per year to study in the region, less than half the maximum of £ 9,250 paid by students living in England.

Ms Foster’s comments come amid the gulf between the government and the recently restored executive about the amount of money the Treasury offers to support the broad deal to revive devolution.

The £ 1 billion submitted by the government – part of which is excellent money from the DUP’s deal for trust and replenishment with the conservative party – is well below the amount ministers expect from Whitehall. Julian Smith criticizes the government’s financial offer for the new rejected Stormont executive (Press Eye / PA)

Secretary of State Julian Smith has rejected criticism of the package and has suggested to the executive power to look for ways to raise more money in Northern Ireland.

The DUP leader, in an interview with BBC Radio Ulster’s Inside Politics program, fended off the possibility that domestic water taxes were implemented to stimulate the public treasury.

But she hinted that an increase in the university rate could be considered.

“I don’t see the problem of water quantities coming back to the table,” she said.

The prime minister added: “These are all policy debates that we should have, but I think, for example, we should look at universities and how they are funded.”

Asked if that meant higher tuition, she answered: “Well, can we have that debate in a positive way? Should we also look at other issues? I think we should have those debates. It does not mean that we decide very quickly somehow, but we must have the debates to figure out what the best way is to move forward.

“Because, you know, the government costs money and I think when people say,” I want all these things to be tackled, “we have to say to them,” where are our priorities in all of that, and where does the money come from and do we need to generate income ‘?

“And if we need to increase revenue, how are we going to do it and who will influence it and so all of these decisions have implications and I am ready to have that discussion and see it all.”

