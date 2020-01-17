Portugal prepares case against alleged football leaks hacker | National sport

advertisement

LISBON, Portugal (AP) – A suspected hacker accused of publishing internal documents that have embarrassed football clubs and officials in the Football Leaks case is on trial.

A Portuguese judge ruled Friday that the prosecutor has enough evidence for Rui Pinto to stand trial. The judgment is a procedural part of Portuguese law. No trial date was immediately set.

Prosecutors accuse Pinto of blackmailing and misusing secret information from Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese Football Association, including financial transactions. He is also accused of illegally accessing confidential information stored on computers in the Portuguese Attorney General’s office.

Pinto denies misconduct and says he is a whistleblower who has served in the public interest to uncover what he believes to be dark financial deals.

His lawyer Francisco Teixeira da Mota said Pinto had helped law enforcement in other European countries investigate the finances of their football clubs.

Pinto did not speak during the trial, but “when his time has come,” said Teixeira da Mota, apparently referring to the trial.

The Football Leaks website was launched in 2015 and published confidential information about the financial operations of some of Europe’s top clubs, including details such as player and coach contracts and transfer fees.

European media released documents that published the website and triggered scandals.

Pinto was extradited from Hungary to Portugal last year, where he has lived since 2015 after Portuguese investigations revealed that he had hacked computers in his home country. He has been in custody in Portugal since March.

The Portuguese authorities received a large cache of computer and communication devices, including external hard drives, memory cards, a laptop, and cell phones, which the Hungarian police confiscated when they arrested Pinto at his Budapest home.

The Portuguese police have announced that they are examining the files that Pinto owned. However, it has not announced whether an official investigation into its results has been launched.

