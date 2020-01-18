Portsmouth-based disaster relief, assistance is deployed in Puerto Rico

advertisement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A disaster relief and humanitarian organization in Portsmouth has traveled to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts following recent earthquakes.

Mercy Chefs, an organization that serves and prepares meals for victims and first responders, traveled to Ponce, Puerto Rico to serve meals in a local church.

advertisement

Ponce is just 20 miles from the center of one of the largest earthquakes in Puerto Rico that took place.

Mercy Chefs plans to send food to other required locations and groups.

The disaster relief organization says they have sent water units to help the communities that have lost water due to the earthquakes.

“We are grateful that we can assure ourselves and that we have started serving hot meals to those who need it the most,” said Jay Bachman, the organization’s leading chef. “Our hope is to reach everyone affected, from families in the surrounding villages, some sleeping in tents and cars, to rescuers nearby to help with the disaster.”

Mercy Chefs have helped in emergency relief for many natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina.

Click here for support with the efforts of the organization.

.

advertisement