The last time I saw the philosopher and writer Sir Roger Scruton in person was we talking about death.

It was October 2017, the night before Sir Roger gave his keynote address at the Kathleen Carr Catholic Art Guild Event at the Drake Hotel in Chicago.

Scruton died on January 12 after discovering that he had cancer last July. On that October night of our last meeting, mortality was very close to my heart. Between visits to the doctor, I was in a state where I didn’t know anything about the test results, and I wondered if I would get dark news very soon.

A group of us had left the hotel and planned to dine at a nearby steakhouse, but there was no seating.

With us was Father Joshua Caswell, a priest from St. John Cantius Church in Chicago, who knew an Italian restaurant a few blocks away, where he thought he could get us a table.

I had a good chat with Roger on this long walk to dinner and he knew that my thoughts about my health were like a dark cloud over me.

I first met him when I discovered his book Xanthippic Dialogues. For years we only knew each other through the letters we wrote. This old-fashioned correspondence started by mail, not email.

I am still shaken by his untimely death and still have to dig my letters and read them again. If I just look through our emails from 2019, my heart hurts when I see that we are making plans for our next personal interview.

I remember writing a letter to him many years ago saying that my three favorite books were Xanthippic Dialogues, On Hunting and Modern Culture. He admitted that he particularly liked her.

We stayed in contact over the years when we discovered that both the thought of the French Catholic thinker René Girard and the poetry of Hesiod fascinated us deeply.

I was finally allowed to meet Roger in person in 2013 when my brother John von Heyking brought him to Vancouver to speak.

As John writes in his gracious homage to Scruton, his favorite book from our mutual friend is “I drink, that’s why I am”. (I have fond memories of John, who entrusted me a small fortune to buy Roger’s favorite wine for his visit to Vancouver.)

Since 2013 I have been able to meet Roger personally a few times. What remains alive is his remarkable friendliness and generosity. His warmth, gentleness, thoughtful manner and his strong sense of humor were really unforgettable.

I leave it to others to explain in their obituaries and eulogies what a great thinker and writer he was. Roger is rightly known for his many books on philosophy and politics.

But because he touched my life with unforgettable acts of encouragement and generosity, I can’t stop thinking about it. Instead of focusing on more objective successes, I can only think about how he modeled for me subjectively, how I should treat others.

As he told me this October night, what is special and beautiful about each of our lives is that it is a life that belongs to me. (It made me think of the Beatles song In My Life.) In response to the delicate, unrepeatable gift of life that has been given to each of us, the only appropriate response is gratitude.

I told Roger back then that I was watching the 1 1/2 hour interview he gave to Dutch television, Of Beauty and Consolation. I noticed that he summarized all his most important thoughts in this program.

He told me that he had started to write a book summarizing all of his key ideas. I don’t know if it will ever be released, but maybe it will be posthumous.

He also noticed that he was my age at the time of the TV interview. Similarly, at that time, he was dealing with the thoughts of mortality that I had that night.

He encouraged me by saying that these thoughts were necessary to encourage me to do what I had to do in the remaining time.

I will never forget his kindness that night and on other occasions when he extended it. I know that I am nothing special in this regard because I have met many of Roger’s friends who have testified how he touched their lives.

I will also always remember how Roger used the time he had left after this Dutch television show. For example, his clever 2010 Gifford Lectures, The Face of God, are a great expression of his religious philosophy.

His two most recent novels, Notes from Underground and The Disappeared, are even more valuable to me, while his work in the areas of music, art, architecture and literature moves me the most.

I dare to speculate that these works by him, which I have mentioned above, will endure as a lasting legacy of beauty.

