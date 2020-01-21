Porter helps Nuggets with the T-Wolves 107-100 | to overtake National Sports

advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Michael Porter Jr. made his second double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds and helped Denver Nuggets shorthanders overtake the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 on Monday night.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the nuggets, who in turn had three of their top 5 goal scorers absent – Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris Jr. – and played on consecutive nights. Porter, the first-round draft pick, whose rookie season was ruined by a back injury, was an important factor in the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns outperformed his rival Jokic with 28 points and eight rebounds and Reserve Josh Okogie added 16 points, but Minnesota dropped his sixth game in a row.

The wolves were largely in possession of the ball in the second half and reduced their deficit to 88-85, with Keita Bates-Diop finishing 8:33 over Jokic. But shortly afterwards Porter reacted with a 3-pointer to the double. Malik Beasley, who had 11 points from the bank, helped the nuggets make a little more space.

The cities had a 3-point game with 2:48 remaining that brought the wolves within 102-98, but they couldn’t get enough stops when it mattered the most. Monte Morris threw a shot from the middle of the wing for Denver into the next possession.

Okogie grabbed a give-and-go pass from Robert Covington for a dunk that reduced the lead to four points again, and Towns had the ball in the post after Jokic missed a 3-pointer, but he couldn’t dropping in a crowd around the basket in which Towns complained about doing nothing. Then Will Barton III, who had 18 points, sealed the deal with a 3-pointer at the other end.

The Nuggets were less than two minutes ahead in the first half when the Timberwolves dropped seven of their first 13 attempts from the 3-point range. The recently acquired Allen Crabbe made one of these and debuted with his new team four days after arriving in a store that Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham sent to Atlanta.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone was at times disappointed with his team’s defense, which scored the fifth-lowest average in the NBA this season, which also helped him get back into the game quickly.

The hustle and bustle of Okogie helped the wolves take the lead 12-2. They took the lead with 46:36. Porter and the nuggets ended the game with one shot. They had a 19-5 sprint during this distance.

Crabbe was focused on his 3-point shooting potential, and the wolves were just about to improve their perimeter game. After finishing 26th in the league in 3-point attempts last season, they are third with an average of almost 40 points per game, but have dropped from 19th to 29th percent with 32.5 points , The wolves went 12 for 43 in the game.

The Timberwolves played more than rarely at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in their history, and Covington greeted viewers with a message of unity before the game. The players wore black warm-up shirts that read “We can’t go alone”.

Nuggets: Millsap (sprained left knee) missed his seventh game in a row. Harris (tense right adductor muscle) had to pause for the fourth time in a row. Murray (sprained left ankle) had to pause for the third time in a row. … Backup center Mason Plumlee briefly joined the injured crew in the second quarter when he rolled his right ankle. He returned in the third.

Timberwolves: Crabbe ended with three points and three assists in 16 minutes. His debut was delayed by an illness that endured against Toronto on Saturday. … The wolves fell to 3: 17 against teams with a record win at the time of the game, including 2: 10 at home.

Nuggets: Play in Houston on Wednesday. They lost 130-104 to the Rockets on the street on December 31.

Timberwolves: Play Wednesday in Chicago, the only street game in 14 days.

