Porsha Williams admits to being engaged to Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is struggling with trust issues after RadarOnline.com’s exclusive report revealing her fiance Dennis McKinley met four women late at night.

“We are working on our relationship,” said 38-year-old Porsha Andy Cohen on the January 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“Do you trust him?” Asked Andy.

“I think you ask me every time I come here,” she replied, avoiding the question. “I think every relationship is in the works. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You pray for yourself, add us too. ‘

The WWHL presenter then brought out Radar’s video of four with four women in a restaurant in Atlanta at 4 a.m.

“I don’t know, he was outside,” answered Porsha. “Can you just comment and speculate and let me find out my life? I will find out my life.”

“Do you trust him?” Asked Andy.

“I don’t know. People talk,” replied the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.

As radar readers know, Dennis was spotted at the Majestic Diner on January 4th.

“It was like meeting everyone,” a source said and noted that one of the women had heard that she had met Dennis because he “sneaked” into her direct social media news.

The couple’s relationship problems arise a month after his renewed engagement after his previous scandal.

Dennis apologized to Porsha’s mother Diane and sister Lauren for the WWHL episode. Both had blocked his number at the time after he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

“Dennis, who sits down with my mother and sister, is a chance for him to really put his money where his mouth is,” Porsha said in a confessional about RHOA. “This is a time to look them in the eye and let them know that he understands what he did to his family.”

