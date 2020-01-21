advertisement

Porches – the musical nickname of Aaron Maine – has announced his next album, Ricky Music. The successor of The House from 2018 will arrive on March 13th via dominoes. Today Porches shared a new song entitled “Do U Wanna” and a related music video with frequent collaborator Nick Harwood. Below is the picture along with a statement from Aaron Maine.

In another statement, Maine said, “Do U Wanna” is a song about looking at yourself and realizing the inequality between what you would like to do and what you actually do. “You. I feel like I’m almost mocking myself with the refrain to get up and do something.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJT6F5bKuUs [/ embed]

advertisement

Ricky Music:

01 patience

02 do you want

03 lipstick song

04 PFB

05 I want to drive

06 Madonna

07 I can’t even think

08 hair

09 Fuck_3

10 Wrote some songs

Aaron Maine:

My new album, Ricky Music, was written and recorded between December.

2017 and spring 2019. Mostly in my apartment in New York, but

Some of it in Chicago, Los Angeles and various cities during a tour

around Europe. This record is a report of the beauty, confusion,

I experienced anger, joy and sadness during this time. I think I was

as lost as i was in love. I hear myself in these songs

Sometimes desperate for clarity, sometimes enough

Perspective of laughing at me in some of my darkest moments. This is

I hope you enjoy it.

advertisement