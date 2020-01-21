Porches – the musical nickname of Aaron Maine – has announced his next album, Ricky Music. The successor of The House from 2018 will arrive on March 13th via dominoes. Today Porches shared a new song entitled “Do U Wanna” and a related music video with frequent collaborator Nick Harwood. Below is the picture along with a statement from Aaron Maine.
In another statement, Maine said, “Do U Wanna” is a song about looking at yourself and realizing the inequality between what you would like to do and what you actually do. “You. I feel like I’m almost mocking myself with the refrain to get up and do something.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJT6F5bKuUs [/ embed]
Ricky Music:
01 patience
02 do you want
03 lipstick song
04 PFB
05 I want to drive
06 Madonna
07 I can’t even think
08 hair
09 Fuck_3
10 Wrote some songs
Aaron Maine:
My new album, Ricky Music, was written and recorded between December.
2017 and spring 2019. Mostly in my apartment in New York, but
Some of it in Chicago, Los Angeles and various cities during a tour
around Europe. This record is a report of the beauty, confusion,
I experienced anger, joy and sadness during this time. I think I was
as lost as i was in love. I hear myself in these songs
Sometimes desperate for clarity, sometimes enough
Perspective of laughing at me in some of my darkest moments. This is
I hope you enjoy it.