Popular village watercolor artist receives invitations from Florida art organizations

Nancy Dias

The work of a popular artist from Villages was recorded in two renowned watercolor shows.

In December, Piedmont village Nancy Dias was informed that her painting titled “Respite at Palmetto Bluff” by juror Don Andrews was included in the Central Florida Watercolor Society’s 2020 Annual Juried Show.

“Breathe in the Palmetto Bluff”

The exhibition will be on view from February 5 to March 27 in the SOBO gallery in the winter garden. The award ceremony will take place on March 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the museum at a reception. The audience is invited to attend the event that takes place in the gallery at 127 South Boyd St. in the winter garden.

Dias also learned in December that her painting titled “Tilting at Windmills” by Carrie Waller was included in the Florida Watercolor 2020 online show. This is the seventh time that Dias has been included in the FWS Online Show and took first place in 2016.

To check all entries in this show, click HERE.

“Tilting at windmills”

