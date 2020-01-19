Popular Astros stars speak up for the first time after the manager fires

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Popular Houston Astros players spoke to the media at Astros FanFest on Saturday for the first time since the MLB report on the theft scandal in 2017 was released.

On Monday afternoon, the MLB announced that Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch will be suspended for the 2020 season. A moment later, Astros owner Jim Crane announced that the GM and manager would also be fired.

“I have higher standards for the city and franchise and go beyond MLB’s penalty,” Crane said during a press conference on Monday. “We have worked very hard to build this organization so that our employees, fans, sponsors, the community and the city are all proud.”

Although the third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman was at FanFest to meet fans and discuss the upcoming season, most of the questions revolved around the scandal.

WATCH: Alex Bregman’s full speech to the media at the Fanfest. “In 2020 our actions will speak louder than our words.”

When asked whether he regretted the 2017 season, Bregman said: “The Commissioner has submitted a report, MLB has produced his report and the Astros has done what they did. That means they made their decision what they will do I have no other thoughts about it. “

He gave a very similar answer to all other questions regarding the scandal.

Second baseman Jose Altuve was a bit noisy with reporters, stressing the importance of keeping the team together.

“It’s a difficult situation as a team. We have to stay together and get through this as a team,” Altuve told reporters.

Bregman said the team is ready for spring training despite having no manager three weeks before the start.

“We are ready to go to spring training and play a game,” he told reporters.

Altuve said the goal is to move forward.

“I don’t know how, but we have to go forward,” said Altuve. “I haven’t changed my mind about my teammates. They are the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

Bregman quickly denied when a reporter asked if he would ever wear devices under his jersey: “No, no, no, no.”

Altuve had the same reaction and said the allegation was ridiculous. “MLB did some research, they didn’t find anything.”

Bregman said he was looking for a new manager who was ready to lead the team.

“A guy who will lead us, I want to go out and play baseball,” he said.

When Altuve was asked about Hinch and Luhnow, he remembered their time with the team.

“I feel bad for them. They are good boys. They come every day to do their job,” said Altuve. “But like I said, we have to keep going, going forward, we have no other choice right now.”

Bregman emphasized that the team is making progress and is not being held back by the scandal.

“This is a team game. We will train as a team in the spring and prepare for the 2020 season. We look forward to it,” Bregman told reporters. “In 2020 our actions will speak louder than our words.”

In addition to the layoffs of Luhnow and Hinch, the team will also be forced to discard their first and second selection rounds in the MLB draft for 2020 and 2021.

The Astros were also fined $ 5 million.

“Although the evidence consistently showed that I did not endorse or participate in the practice of sign theft, I could not stop it and I am very sorry,” said Hinch in a statement.

In addition, former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who was fired from the Astros in October after making abusive comments at the end of the American League Championship Series against a group of female reporters, was suspended for a year.

