Already in November Pope Francis blessed a project he called the “Palace of the Poor”, a renovated Calasanziane monastery from the early 19th century. The palace still bears the name of the Roman family who built it centuries ago: Palazzo Migliori – “Palace of the Best”.

When the nuns and the young mothers who looked after them moved to other facilities, Pope Francis personally instructed his Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, to make it a refuge where the homeless and poor can sleep, eat and learn in Rome.

It’s a top-notch property with proximity to St. Peter – but for those who like the four-story 16-bed facility (there’s room for 50, with room for expansion in the cold winter months), the chic location that tourists would dream of is not what is important.

A resident, Mario Brezzam, told NBC News that the place felt “more like home”.

“I have my own bed, room and bathroom,” he said.

The Palace of the Poor is entrusted to the Catholic lay community of Sant’Egidio.

For Andrea Riccardi, the founder of Sant’Egidio, the place is important – but for spiritual reasons.

“The important thing is that we are here before the Vatican, in the heart of the Pope, that the poor have a home before the Pope,” he said. Sant’Egidio reports that Francis made the following considerations when visiting the facility: “Beauty heals.”

Volunteers use the kitchen to prepare hot meals that are distributed in the evening to homeless people who find shelter at one of the train stations in Rome.

During the day, the two lower floors offer space for volunteers who teach computer courses. There is also space for reading, relaxation and psychological counseling.

The palace still has the feeling of a palace with its high wooden ceilings and works of art on the walls. It’s just perfect when you consider who the building is for, says the papal taler.

He noticed that the prodigal son’s father had spent no cost in showing his little son that he was welcome and forgiven.

In the chapel there is a specially framed medal of Our Lady of Trust, a gift from Vatican employees. Holiday Inn donated the beds to the hostel.

Cardinal Krajewski reported that the renovation was a bit miraculous, but that the donations were generous – for example, that someone simply gave them an elevator.

The media use of the terrace with its wonderful view of St. Peter’s Basilica (a perfect backdrop for filming) partly helps to finance the building, although most of the time the fresh air and the beautiful roof landscape will be residents for the castle.