Pope Francis asks us again to pray for the people in “beloved and murdered Syria” as the recent flare-ups have resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, especially women and children.

“There are still painful reports from northwestern Syria, particularly about the plight of so many women and children, as well as people who have been forced to flee due to a military escalation,” said the Holy Father after praying at Noon on Sunday would have.

He called on the international community and all concerned to “use diplomatic channels, dialogues and negotiations” to end the conflict and “protect the life and well-being of the civilian population”.

Since December, government forces with the support of Iran and Russia have conquered dozens of locations in the Idlib province. Around 700,000 civilians, most of them women and children, were displaced by the fighting.

In addition, a handful of Turkish soldiers have lost their lives in the past few days. Turkey supports the opposition and has instructed the Syrian army to withdraw behind observation posts set up in Idlib under a 2017 Russia and Iran agreement.