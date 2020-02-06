In February The Pope Video looks at the situation of millions of migrants who are often victims of human trafficking. The Holy Father wants us to stop and listen to this desperate cry from the many people who are suffering from this reality that we have to fight.

This second edition of the Pope’s video in 2020 was produced in collaboration with the Dicastery Department for Migrants and Refugees to promote integral human development.

In fact, in 2019 the number of international migrants (people living in a country that is not the country where they were born) reached 271.6 million worldwidecompared to 258 million in 2017.

Of these, 47.9% are women and 13.9% are children (under 19 years). The overall report on human trafficking 2018 presented in Vienna in January 2019 analyzed 24,000 documented cases between 2014 and 2016 in 142 countries. These numbers are just the tip of the iceberg as many victims go undetected and not all countries have the mechanisms in place to investigate this crime.

Pope Francis calls the causes of this scourge “the corruption of people who are ready to do anything for financial gain”.

Cardinal Michael Czerny SJ, Undersecretary of State for Migrants and Refugees, referred to the pastoral guidelines on trafficking in human beings, a resource available to Catholic believers and all those who wish to fight human trafficking together.

The orientations conclude with an urgent call from Pope Francis Evangelii Gaudium: “I’ve always been concerned about the many people who are victims of various types of human trafficking. As I wish we would all hear God’s cry, “Where’s your brother?” (Genesis 4: 9). Where’s your brother or sister who are enslaved? (…) There is a greater complication than we think. This problem affects everyone! “

For his part, Father Dr. Frédéric Fornos, SJ, international director of the Pope’s worldwide prayer network (which includes the Eucharistic Youth Movement EJM), referred to the Holy Father’s trip to Thailand, in which the Pope addressed Father Pedro Arrupe SJ as a prophet. It was he who founded the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) and got it going.

Francis warned: “We have to remember it well: prayer. That is, do not forget the other, the spiritual, in this physical periphery. Only in prayer will we find the strength and inspiration to engage well in the “chaotic situations” of social injustice and to bear fruit. “

In a petition for the world, the Pope asks us to pray “that the cries of our immigrant brothers and sisters, victims of criminal smuggling and trafficking, can be heard and considered.”

The work of the Migrants and Refugees Department is inspired by the belief that special efforts and attention are required to ensure that those who are forced to migrate are not excluded or forgotten. The video is also published as part of the International Day of Prayer and Education Against Trafficking in Human Beings, which takes place every year on the feast day of Saint Josephine Bakhita, who endured slavery. It is coordinated by Talitha Kum, an international network of religious against human trafficking founded by the International Union of Superiors General in Rome (UISG). The event will take place on Saturday, February 8th. You can join the campaign with the hashtag #PrayAgainstTrafficking.

