This archbishop is the patron saint of Latin American bishops and indigenous rights.

Turibius Alfonso de Mongovejo was born on November 16, 1538 in the province of Vallodolid in Habsburg, Spain. His parents were nobles, Luis Alfonso de Mogrovejo and Ana de Robles Moran. Turibius had a sister named Grimanese.

Even as a preschooler, Turibius showed a marked piety. As he grew older, his devotion to the Blessed Mother increased and soon he fasted once a week in her honor, while also praying the rosary daily. Having been born into the nobility, he was able to enter college in Vallodolid. He did this at the age of 12 and immediately started studying humanities.

After completing his studies, Turibius received a position as a law professor at the college in Salamanca. His uncle Juan de Mogovejo was a college professor and highly regarded. Soon afterwards King Juan III. Turibius’ uncle teaching at the College of Coimbra. Uncle Juan accepted and took his nephew with him; At the same time, Turibius continued his studies and taught at the same time. Not long after, Uncle Juan died suddenly. The orderly life of Turibius von Mogrovejo was to change dramatically.

King Philip II of Spain had supervised the skills and character of Turibius. He decided to appoint the young man Grand Inquisitor at the Inquisition Court, which was stationed in Grenada. The year was 1571 and Turibius was only 33 years old. Many complained and expressed concerns about the young man’s experience, but King Philip would not change his mind. He wanted Turibius.

Lima, Peru, was the second most important city in the Latin American Empire in Spain. The most important was Mexico City. When the Archbishop of Lima died, the king immediately examined his alternative options. He wanted someone to count on. At that time it was agreed that the king could appoint a bishop and the pope would give his consent. King Philip appointed Turibius to replace him.

There was a problem; Turibius was not a priest. He was a layman and was shocked to hear that he had been appointed. He argued fiercely not to be considered. The king refused to change his mind.

Turibius argued that canon law prohibited the king from appointing a bishop at all. His points were valid, but the Pope overruled him. In 1578 they accelerated his ordination and after four weeks of intensive study he received the sacred command. He said his first mass when he was 41 years old.

On May 16, 1579 Pope Gregory XIII appointed him. To the Archbishop of Lima. He received his episcopal ordination in August 1580 and came to Lima together with his sister and her husband in May 1581.

Despite the unusual development, King Philip II had chosen well. Archbishop Turibius was extremely dedicated and enthusiastically and enthusiastically plunged into his mission. He literally exhausted himself on long missions on the vast territory and visited the priests and people in his care. He standardized sacramental, pastoral and liturgical practices using synods that he had called for this purpose. He even produced a trilingual catechism in Spanish and local dialects and learned to preach and speak in different languages ​​so that he could hear confessions and speak to the natives in their languages.

St. Turibius fell ill on the way home from one of his long journeys. He died far away from home at the age of 67. Ironically, he had predicted the exact date and hour at which he would die, and in fact it did. He died on March 23, 1606. It was Maundy Thursday and the time, as predicted, was 3:30 p.m.

In his 24 years as an archbishop, he baptized and affirmed half a million people. Among them were Martin de Porres, Francisco Solano and Isabel Flores de Oliva, who all became saints. Isabel is commonly known as the Sacred Rose of Lima.

The archbishop had traveled thousands of kilometers through the most difficult wilderness. He never missed offering a fair and never accepted any personal gifts. He was canonized in 1726 and appointed Pope John Paul II in 1983 to be the patron saint of Latin American bishops. He is also the patron saint of Lima, Peru, and was asked to work to protect the dignity of the indigenous people.

He is compared to the great Italian St. Charles Borromeo, and in Querida Amazonia, the post-synodal apostolic exhortation from Pope Francis, the Holy Father praises his missionary zeal:

[D] Kerygma and fraternal charity form the great synthesis of the entire content of the gospel, which is preached incessantly in the Amazon. This has shaped the lives of the great evangelizers of Latin America such as St. Turibius of Mogrovejo or St. Joseph of Anchieta.

St. Turibius de Mogovejo, pray for us.