Pope Francis sends greetings for Chinese New Year - The B.C. Catholic

VATICAN CITY – At the end of his general public on Wednesday, Pope Francis greeted everyone marking the New Year according to the traditional Chinese calendar.

He also insisted on prayers for peace, dialogue and solidarity between nations.

The Chinese New Year is also called the Spring Festival on mainland China and is one of the many new lunar years of Asia. It is celebrated by ethnic Chinese and non-Chinese people worldwide.

It starts with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends with the first full moon of the lunar calendar, 15 days later. The new year is all about the rat.

At the end of his general public, Pope Francis noted that “January 25, in the Far East and in various other parts of the world, many millions of men and women will celebrate the Lunar New Year.”

“I send them my warm greetings, particularly wishing them to be educated in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for each person and harmony with creation,” he said.

He decided to invite “all to pray also for peace, dialogue and solidarity between nations: gifts that are so necessary in the world today.”

