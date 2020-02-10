Pope Francis praised the Knights of Columbus for 100 years of service in the city of Rome, where after the First World War they began to serve young people.

I warmly greet you on your pilgrimage to Rome this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the charitable work of the Knights of Columbus in this city.

In fact, my predecessor Pope Benedict XV. The Knights of Columbus asked 100 years ago to provide humanitarian aid to young people and others after the terrible conflict of World War I in Rome. The Knights responded generously, building youth sports centers that quickly became places for education, catechesis, and the distribution of food and other essentials needed at that time. In this way, your order remained true to the vision of your Founder, Venerable Michael McGivney, who was inspired by the principles of Christian charity and brotherhood to help those most in need.

Today the Knights of Columbus continue their work of evangelical charity and fraternity in various areas. I am thinking in particular of your faithful testimony to the holiness and dignity of human life, which is evident at both the local and national levels.

This conviction also prompted the Knights of Columbus to provide material and spiritual help to the Christian communities in the Middle East suffering from the consequences of violence, war and poverty. I thank all members of your order for seeing neighbors in our persecuted and displaced brothers and sisters in this region, for whom you are a sign of God’s infinite love.

The Knights of Columbus have shown their unwavering devotion to the successor Petri since their foundation. The foundation of the Vicarius Christi Find is a testimony to this dedication and the desire of the knights to participate in the care of the Pope for all churches and in his universal mission of charity.

In our world of divisions and inequalities, your order’s generous commitment to serve everyone in need, especially young people, is an important inspiration to overcome globalization of indifference and build a fairer and more inclusive society.

Dear brothers and sisters, with these thoughts and feelings I entrust you to the loving intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. I pray for the members of the Knights of Columbus and their families, and for the good works that local councils do worldwide. I give my sincere blessings to everyone present and to your loved ones and ask you to pray for me.

Thanks a lot!