Pope Francis gave Patrick Mahomes a sweater

The bishops of the Midwestern United States have meetings with Pope Francis this week and one of them made sure he told something important at home: the play-offs of football.

Bishop James Johnston of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph presented a signed Patrick Mahomes sweater to the Holy Father, as reported in this tweet from the Catholic news service.

Mahomes is a local star as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play the Tennessee Titans for the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Francis is a big sports fan, but as is usual in Latin America, his interest lies mainly with football, not with American football.

Nevertheless, he repeats dozens of times that he regards sport as an important part of the human experience and as an important educational activity for the youth. He emphasizes in particular how sport has the capacity to unite people of different cultures, religions and nationalities.

With Peter

About the bishops’ visit to the Pope: these are called “ad limina” visits. Ad limina is Latin for “to the threshold” and refers to the “threshold of the Counts of Sts. Peter and Paul.” All diocesan bishops of the world and some others have these meetings regularly with the Pope and members of the Roman Curia According to a fixed schedule, ad limina visits used to be about every five years, but in the last couple of years they have become more staggered, because the travel schedules of the popes have increased, as have other planning factors.

The meetings are an opportunity for the bishops to talk to the Pope and other Vatican leaders about local issues, and to share moments of fellowship.

