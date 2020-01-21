Pop Smoke & Casanova Squash Beef Brooklyn Style | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

The streets were preparing for more static to break out of the brows Pop smoke against Casanova Beef, but it seems that everything is fine between the couple. The aspiring rappers treated their problems like they did in Brooklyn before they broke each other’s bread.

Pop Smoke, who managed to become one of the hottest young rappers from New York, shot a shot at Casanova while teasing a track called “Christopher Walking”. The title in the teaser was: “YALL OLD N * GGAS PACKED BETTER THAT IT IS NOT A TRASHANOVA.

advertisement

Casanova went on Twitter to support Pop after the artist “Welcome To The Party” was charged with allegedly attempting to move a $ 375,000 Rolls Royce Wraith from California to the Canarsie neighborhood in BK ,

FREE POP SMOKE I don’t want a prison. Yes, I know he’ll call me when I catch him

– CASANOVA (@ CASANOVA_2X) January 18, 2020

It seems that Pop had problems with Smoove L, who worked with Casanova, hence the scatter shot. Although it is not known whether Pop and Smoove L overcome their difference, the star “Behind These Scars” lets Instagram know that everything is fine after his potential rival on bail has disappeared.

Before dinner, Pop and Casanova made it into the past and put together photos that looked like UFC-style pop was shot to laugh with their respective crews in tow. Everything is quiet and peaceful between these two Brooklyn fans at the moment, but there is still a rapper from the district that Casanova needs to address.

Casanova shared a clip of Uncle Murda on the Premium Pete Show saying that he is textually superior to him … YOU’RE CRAZY !!!! SEE THIS SH * T NEXT TIME I SEE YOU … !!! “

Stay tuned.

–

Photo: Getty

advertisement