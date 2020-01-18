advertisement

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was arrested for allegedly carrying a stolen vehicle across state borders, the New York Times reports. According to TMZ, Pop Smoke borrowed a black 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith for a music video shoot in California in November. Pop Smoke has reportedly brought the car to New York without permission, and the owner has declared it stolen, according to The Times. The car has since been returned to its owner, The Times reports.

Pop Smoke has been reportedly charged with transporting a stolen vehicle between states. Pitchfork has contacted Pop Smoke representatives for comments and more information.

Pop Smoke broke out in 2019 with its song “Welcome to the Party”. The track was included in the rapper debut mixtape “Meet the Woo” and remixed by Nicki Minaj and Skepta. Pop Smoke has been featured in Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS project since then and teased Meet the Woo 2 with the new single “Christopher Walking”.

