Many elements that make pop music successful have to do with being contagious and familiar. As a songwriter, there are many ways to induce this feeling among listeners, dealing with song structure, instrumentation, lyrical repetitions, a cheerful tone, and so on.

However, one of the greatest ways of everything is through the chord progression (s) of the song. This means the chosen chords and the order in which they are arranged for the main section or sections of the song.

There are certain chord schemes that are steadfast in pop music because of their infectious fame. The focus in this article is the I-IV-V.

What is I-IV-V?

I-IV-V, if you don’t know it, 1, 4, 5 is expressed – as chords in music theory are usually – in Roman numerals. Must be read as “One, four, five”

This relates to the chords formed on, and found on steps I, IV and V on a large scale – the heart of Western music.

Let’s see an example. Here the scale of C is large, with each scale grade numbered.

If you don’t know how this scale will become a chord key, this is the time to read it. In short, a chord is formed at every step of this scale and the chords follow a pattern of (from steps I to VII) major, minor, minor, major, major, minor, diminished.

Here it is in practice:

IIIIIIIVVVIVIIC majorD minorE minorF majorG majorA minorB reduced

Thus – as represented by the bold text in the diagram above – an I-IV-V in C major corresponds to the chords C, F and G.

In D major, these chords would transpose to D, G, and A, and so on. Test yourself on other tests if you are not sure at all.

Why is I-IV-V important?

In essence, because these three chords are the three main chords inherent in the key. And while small chords (and to a lesser extent less) play a very important role in pop music, the big chord is king.

Music theory is discussed in terms of large scales, chords and keys, the most important scale is the do-re-mi scale, the heart of all our earliest musical experiences, children’s songs, music education and the majority of pop songs.

Great chords are mainly recognizable by their cheerful, clear, determined, complete sound. (In contrast to the sad, sagging, soft sound of a minor chord).

It is for this reason that they are so important in pop – a genre that is usually meant to be cheerful and happy (even in a sad, ballad-like way). One thing is certain, if a pop chord progression consists of 4 chords, it is infinitely more likely that it consists of 3 majors and 1 minor, and not the other way around.

So I-IV-V is so important because this is the ultimate way to maximize the “importance” of chord progression. In it it is the only way to write a progression of 3 chords within a key that only contains major chords. Any additional chords must be small or reduced as standard.

How is I-IV-V used?

Usually, as above, to make chord progressions that are the ultimate in the most important chord progressions within a key.

It is also worth noting that the standard 12-measure blues chord progression consists of only chords I, IV and V.

Admittedly, in blues the chords themselves are often made into ‘dominant’ 7th chords instead of standard majors, to give a bluesier sonic edge. But not always, and even in these cases, “dominant” chords are major chords, and the heart of the music theory in question remains the same.

How to expand on I-IV-V?

Before answering this question, you must ensure that you fully understand the concept of I-IV-V, both in theory and in practice. Make sure you know what it means in each given test, and that whatever test you have, you know the forms for the corresponding chords in at least a few positions on the test.

Regarding how to expand, there are ultimately infinite paths. However, the quick answer is to introduce chord VI of the key (also known as the relative minor). As in the graph above, this would be a minor in the key of C major.

The reason for this is theoretical and detailed. In short, this is simply because of all the chords in the key that are not the I, IV or V, it is the VI that is most related and connected and therefore demonstrably fits best alongside the I, IV and V itself.

The result – you then have 4 chords to play with and an extra minor. However, keep in mind that this is all due to the I-IV-V principle, so make sure you acknowledge its importance!

Alex Bruce is a writer for Guitartricks.com and 30DaySinger.com

