Fans of The Bachelorette NZ reacted with a surprising emotion – sympathy – to the fall of the “villain” living on the show.

Controversial candidate Glenn Richards was subsequently sent home on Sunday evening after being told that he would be part of the group traveling to Argentina to fire his love shots.

But Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster said it had become apparent that he was not on the show for the “right reasons” and gave him the trunk before they went to the airport.

supplied

Glenn Richards has been referred to as the villain of the series for his inappropriate comments.

Despite his criticism of threesomes and bisexuality, some viewers found the Auckland trainer’s personal trainer to be shock-free.

CONTINUE READING:

* The Bachelorette Mole: “I’m not the biggest fan of reality TV”

* Bachelorette NZ: The homophobic comments turned me off

* Bachelorette Lily McManus calls “disgusting” tripartite comments

“Not nice, #TheBacheloretteNZ … there must have been a better way to say goodbye to Glenn! That was just mean, even though he was a bit strange,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Regardless of how scary he was, they pretty messed up Glenn there,” wrote another. “Could have just let him go in the normal elimination method.”

Another joked: “Have the producers not booked enough seats on the plane for everyone and have to take out someone at the last minute? Poor Glenn.”

On Instagram, Richards thought about the moment when he was told he would go home and said, “It felt like the floor had fallen out from under my feet.”

TVNZ

The moment Glenn found out that he was excluded from the show.

The fact that he was betrayed by the “mole” of the Bachelorette, Daryl Habraken, made it even more difficult to endure.

“The way it went down this morning felt like a stab in the back since I got along very well with [Daryl] in the villa throughout the trip. So it was a complete shock and has broke me, “he wrote.

“I had to go home and spend 10 days with my parents to clear my head before I could go back to my PT business.”

TVNZ

Glenn Richards responds to the news that there are now two Bachelorettes.

Richards said he felt overwhelmed by an “overwhelming wave of sadness” when he began to understand how he could be portrayed in the air.

“My brain started putting together all the worst-case scenarios of what had happened and what was going to happen, and I was right,” he said.

“After being portrayed as the villain of the series for the first time in my life, I got scared every day when every episode appeared on TV and was worried about how they would portray me next.”

But he was also proud of his performance on the show, adding, “I think the majority of people are smart enough to realize that it’s a TV show made for their entertainment, and I delivered . “

He would take some time now to “fully heal me” and when he was ready he would go back to a “more conventional way of dating”.