Pongal was celebrated Friday at St.Antony’s Church, Punalvasal, near Peravurani.

Christians participated in the event. Church authorities started cooking the event by pongal in five pots for the church.

Female members of the Christian community who lived in the village began to cook “pongal” in the open space on the church grounds. All containers of cooked food prepared with religious zeal were brought to the church where father, Vincent, led a “special communal mass.”

Later Christians cooked “pongal” in their respective houses.

The organizers held the event for the 10th year in a row.

