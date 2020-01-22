Pondicherry Heritage Festival starts on January 25

advertisement

The sixth edition of the Pondicherry Heritage Festival (January 25 to February 12), a celebration of the heritage and culture of the former French outpost, starts from Saturday at multiple locations in the city.

The event combines entertainment about music, dance and theater with a food festival, bike rides, quizzes and various workshops. The festival is in the spotlight on the natural heritage of the city, in particular the wetlands and water bodies.

Host organizations

Apart from the primary triad of host organizations – People for Pondicherry’s Heritage, INTACH and PondyCan – the festival is supported by a series of organizations, including the Ministry of Tourism, the French Institute of Pondicherry and the Alliance Francaise.

The heritage festival and the ten-day French-language festival (in March), which is also co-organized by the Alliance Francaise, want to show the city as a spiritual and cultural center, Satish Nallam, president, Alliance Francaise told the press.

Both events also coincide with the peak of tourists in the city before the summer, he added.

Originally set up to draw attention to the architectural heritage of the city, the Pondicherry Heritage Festival (PHF) has expanded over the years to embrace a spectrum of other facets of heritage such as the environment, the idyllic coast, spiritual and intellectual history and the interplay between indigenous and imported cultural practices.

Unlike previous editions, the PHF 2020 will have a unique opening with the staging of a theatrical event based on the life and work of Subramania Bharathi, said Sunaina Mandeen of PondyCan and part of a team that conceived and led the festival.

The show, which takes place in the Gandhi Thidal, is based on theater, recitation, folk and classical dance and videography. Performed by a cast of 30 members, Bharathi Yaar, a production of SB Creations, will be related to a theatrical showreel by the poet, who had sought refuge in the city during a crucial phase of his life. Not only as a revolutionary poet, the show will also pay tribute to the relatively less celebrated aspects of Mahakavi as an environmentalist and supporter of feminist ideals.

The excursions planned as part of the event would like to emphasize the loss of wetlands, the human-nature relationship, and try to explore new forms of solidarity with all forms of life, said Rafaël of the IFP.

The event will also organize two major talks, one on Ahmedabad’s UNESCO World Heritage Status application led by Saswat Bandyopadhyay and Rabindra Vasavada, and the other on heritage preservation experience by Iun-Madras Arun Menon and a consultant for PWD Chennai.

Guided tours of heritage buildings, the launch of a book on Puducherry, an exhibition “Made in Pondy” showing the handicrafts of the region and a food route to celebrate indigenous cuisine are also part of the events.

World Wetlands Day

There are also activities planned around World Wetlands Day on February 1 and 2, including a photo exhibition, an inauguration of the Joan of Arc garden restored by the People for Pondicherry’s Heritage and three bike rides – a 5 km ride through the city, a 15 -km drive to Lake Velrampet and 50 km drive to Bahour.

An important area of ​​attention during the festival will be involving children in activities to stimulate heritage awareness and prepare them for future standard bearers.

Lila Kernoua, director of Alliance Francaise and S. Varalakshmi, former director, Bharathidasan Government College for Women, were among those present.

