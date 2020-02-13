Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday beat up the United Nations Human Rights Office for the publication of a list of all companies related to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and accused the organization of “relentless prejudice against Israel”.

“I am outraged that the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has released a database of companies operating in areas controlled by Israel. The United States has long opposed the creation or publication of this database, which was released in 2016 discredited UN Human Rights Council was commissioned, “said Pompeo.

“Your publication only confirms the relentless anti-Israel tendency that is so widespread at the United Nations,” said Pompeo, adding that the United States has not provided or information to the Office to assist in the compilation of these lists Future.

He expressed his support for the US companies on the list and urged “all UN member states to work with us to reject these efforts, which will facilitate the discriminatory boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) campaign and delegitimize Israel”.

Attempts to isolate Israel, said Pompeo, “contradict all our efforts to create conditions conducive to the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations that will lead to a comprehensive and lasting peace.”

On Wednesday, OHCHR said it had good reason to believe that 112 companies had ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, 94 in Israel and 18 in six other countries.

After the list was released, the Israeli State Department instructed its US consulates to contact governors of countries where the companies listed in the UN report are located and to ask them to condemn the list.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The problem was extremely delicate, as companies that appear in such a database could target boycotts or divestments to increase pressure on Israel in relation to its West Bank settlements, which most countries and the United Nations consider illegal. The goods made there include fruit, vegetables and wine.

Bruno Stagno, deputy executive attorney for Human Rights Watch, said in an official statement: “The long-awaited publication of the UN settlement business database should draw the attention of all businesses: doing business with illegal settlements means supporting the Commission from war crimes ,

“The database marks important progress in global efforts to ensure that companies end complicity in the abuse of rights and respect international law. The United Nations Supreme Rights Organization should ensure that the database is updated regularly to help companies comply with their international law to support legal obligations, “he added.

“While the settlements as such are considered illegal under international law, this report does not provide a legal characterization of the activities in question or the participation of companies in them,” said Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.