Polling officers warn residents of potentially misleading emails

The election officers in the border triangle warn residents of thousands of potentially misleading voter registration mailings that are sent.

Bill Keen (Sumter County), Wesley Wilcox (Marion County) and Alan Hays (Lake County) encourage residents to look for letters from groups outside the region, such as the Voter Participation Center (VCP) or the Center for Voter Information ( CVI) and several sister companies. These organizations are not affiliated with the Florida Division of Elections or any of the district’s three election offices.

Officials say the mail is intended for unregistered voters, but the data used is often inaccurate and out of date. Previous mailings have resulted in voters who are already registered, deceased, underage children and even pets already being notified with a pre-filled application for voter registration. These mailings have also led to confusion regarding the right to vote – especially for residents who have already registered.

For those who want to register or update their records, the Florida Division of Elections’ online portal is available at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home. Otherwise, applicants can access Florida voter registration application forms at their local polling stations, area libraries, and tax collector’s driving license offices. Personal registration is the best way to confirm receipt of the application and the accuracy of the information.

Lake County residents who know they are registered are asked to confirm their electoral roll using the Voter Information Lookup Tool on the Supervisor of Elections website at LakeVotes.com or by calling (352) 343-9734. Marion County residents can also do so at https://www.votemarion.com/. Residents of Sumter County can visit https://www.sumterelections.org.

Voters are also encouraged to contact agencies outside the region directly and be removed from their contact lists. You can reach them at:

