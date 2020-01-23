advertisement

The state government has announced elections for the 43 posts of gram panchayat members, one zilla panchayat member and one taluk panchayat member in the Belagavi district.

Polling will take place on 9 February.

These vacancies were caused by the death or dismissal of members.

According to the announcement, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer S.B. Bommanahalli will issue a notification on January 25. The final date for submitting nomination papers will be January 28 and the check will be January 29. The latest date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be January 31. 5 pm Counting will be included in the taluks on 11 February.

The state government has made it clear that nomination papers are accepted even on the fourth Saturday (January 25), otherwise a public holiday of the government.

The code of conduct for these elections, which applies in the relevant constituencies, will take effect on January 25. This lasts until 11 February.

The state government has entered a reservation for the Hebbal Zilla Panchayat chair for Backward Class B and the Katakol Taluk Panchayat chair for Backward A (female).

Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rajendra said that all delegations of panchayat development officials and other grams of panchayat officers have been canceled and that the officers have been returned to their original positions with a view to the elections.

