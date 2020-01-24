Poll finds that the majority of Americans want to limit abortion

advertisement

The 2020 election season is already underway, as candidates from the Democratic side of the aisle compete to nominate their party to compete against the most likely opponent, President Donald Trump, in November. Although the debates introduce us to potential contenders, a poll by the Marist Institute of Popular Opinion suggests that candidates’ views on abortion may be the deciding factor over who wins the presidency.

The survey, which examined a random selection of 1,237 American adults with voting age, found that 55% of them identified as pro-choice, with 40% pro-life and 5% undecided. Although the population seems to be in favor of the right to choose, further questioning revealed that, surprisingly, about 70% of respondents on both sides of the debate are in favor of limiting abortion.

Of these 70% for a significant disability, 24% said abortion should be limited to the first three months of pregnancy and 26% said it should be used sparingly only in cases of rape, incest or to save the mother’s life. to rescue . A further 11% would consider it limited to use when the mother’s life is in danger, and 9% said there is no case where abortion is acceptable.

When asked how important a candidate’s position on abortion is for his voting decisions, 38% of respondents suggested that this would be an “important factor” in determining their vote. A further 36% said it was a “minor factor”, with 25% admitting that abortion was not their primary concern in these elections. These data suggest that nearly 74% of voters will enter the stalls with abortion laws in their heads.

Regarding voting behavior, 65% of respondents responded positively to the idea of ​​voting for a candidate who is in favor of significant abortion restrictions. 88% of Republicans surveyed and 44% of Democrats surveyed said they were looking for a candidate who would challenge the country’s current abortion practices.

The survey also asked whether respondents thought that abortion laws could protect both the mother and the child, or that they thought the legislation should choose one person to stand up for. Of the 1,237 people surveyed, 80% said they saw no reason why a law could not protect both.

The investigation went further and discovered that nearly two-thirds of the country opposed the abortion of Down’s syndrome babies. In this question, 50% of the pro-choice respondents said they were opposed to the practice. Marist also reported that more than half of the country supports or strongly supports the requirement for an ultrasound examination at least 24 hours prior to the abortion.

