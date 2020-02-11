Aam Aadmi Party MLA and opposition leader in the Punjab gathering, Harpal Cheema, said Tuesday the party’s victory in Delhi is a clear message that politics of hatred is not accepted by people because they voted for development.

AAP, he said, would repeat the Delhi model in Punjab in the 2022 election.

development agenda

“People have rejected the Bharatiya Janata party’s hate policy and voted for the Kejriwal government’s development agenda,” he said here.

The party’s political affairs committee chairman, Harchand Singh Barsat, said AAP’s historic victory in Delhi has redefined political narrative across the country by rejecting the cleavage forces that seek to destroy the country’s social fabric.

“The unprecedented victory of the party has made it clear across the country that elected governments must work harder to improve education, health care, cheaper electricity, security and protection for women,” he said.

Collective wisdom

Kanwarpal Singh, spokesman for the radical Sikh team Dal Khalsa, said that the people of Delhi, in their collective wisdom, defeated the BJP’s hindutva agenda by giving up their belief in AAP. “Rejecting the BJP government’s determined, bullying and fascist policies is a major blow to the Modi Shah duo,” he said in a statement.

