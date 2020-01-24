advertisement

The India Election Commission on January 24 told the Supreme Court that its direction in 2018 asking poll candidates to explain their criminal antecedents in electronic and print media did not help curb the criminalization of politics.

The poll panel suggested that instead of asking candidates to report criminal antecedents in the media, political parties should be asked not to give tickets to candidates with a criminal background.

A Bench of Justices R.F. Nariman and S. Ravindra Bhat asked the ECI to come up with a framework within a week that could help curb the criminalization of politics in the interest of the nation.

The Supreme Court asked the BJP leader of the petitioner and argued for Ashiwini Upadhyay and the panel to come together and make suggestions that would help him curb the criminalization of politics.

In September 2018, a Constitution Bench with five judges had unanimously ruled that all candidates must declare their criminal antecedents to the election committee before contesting polls and calling for broader publicity, via printed and electronic media, about candidate’s antecedents.

