Polio drops given to 80,000 children in U.T.

advertisement

More than 80,000 children in the Union territory, up to the age of five, received polio drops during the intensive polio immunization drive in Puducherry on Sunday.

A total of 452 poliocabins were set up in the Union Territory, including 333 fixed cabins in Puducherry, 79 in Karaikal, 18 in Mahe and 22 in Yanam.

Prime Minister V. Narayanasamy opened the ride at the Manimeghalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Nellithope. A senior medical officer at the Health and Family Services Directorate said the polio vaccine was given to all children, even if they had already received oral polio vaccination or inactivated polio vaccination.

advertisement

The health team will make door-to-door visits and administer polio drops to children who were left out on Mondays and Tuesdays.

More than one lakh children in Villupuram district and more than 2 lakh children in Cuddalore district, up to the age of five, received polio drops on Sunday in the intensive polio immunization drive.

In Villupuram, polio drops were sent to respective centers to begin the immunization program at 7 o’clock in the morning.

More than 5,600 people, including lunchtime staff, officials from the Health, Education and Social Welfare departments, non-governmental organizations, and members of Rotary Clubs were involved in the work.

The program started simultaneously at all government hospitals, primary care centers, sub-centers, private hospitals and government schools. Minister of Justice C.Ve. Shanmugam administered polio drops to children in Kaanai block. District collector A. Annadurai was present.

Extensive appointments

In the Cuddalore district, extensive arrangements were made for the polio immunization with 2.54 lakh children being targeted. Approximately 6,444 field staff, including Anganwadi employees, village nurses, lunch-time assistants, doctors and paramedical staff at government headquarters, and language hospitals and primary health care centers were deployed.

Collector V. Anbuselvan administered polio drops to children at the bus stop.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement