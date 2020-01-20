Policemen increase patrols after sprint in car theft in UAE - News

advertisement

A police officer warned of the danger of leaving vehicles without adequate protection.



The Sharjah police have stepped up patrols in residential areas to prevent theft of car batteries and valuables in vehicles.

Following complaints from residents, police have increased vigilance in many areas, including Maysalon, Al Nasseria and Al Mussala and Al Yarmouk.

“Drivers must take the necessary preventive measures by ensuring that the doors and windows of the cars are closed and that they do not park their vehicles in isolated open spaces.

“They must also not keep valuables, cash or valuables in the car.”

He added that Isnad patrols caught many culprits in 2019, especially teenagers, trying to steal items from cars.

The official said that despite the fall in the number of thefts due to awareness, the police are still receiving reports from the public about thefts of valuables being kept in cars. Research showed that most of these car thefts occurred due to negligence of owners.

Brigadier General Mohammad Rashid Bayat, director general of police operations at the Sharjah police, said the police are planning to launch more awareness campaigns this year.

