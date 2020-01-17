Policeman caught on camera asleep behind the wheel in line of traffic

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A police officer from Kansas City, Kansas, was caught on camera slumbering in his vehicle in a roadway on a road near the Legends Outlets.

The man who made the video says that the officer – who was on duty at the time – chose to fall asleep in a roadway between Children’s Mercy Park and Nebraska Furniture Mart.

On his way to work at around 4 a.m. Thursday, LaMar Lynch saw a KCK police car sitting in a north lane of Village West Parkway with its lights off. After checking that the officer was OK, Lynch realized that he was sleeping in the driver’s seat

“My concern was a bit frustrating because I felt he was here to protect and serve us and that’s why I started the video,” Lynch said. “I turned around to confront the officer. I wanted to hold him responsible.”

After waking up the officer with a dessert from his horn, Lynch can be heard on the video that asks him: “Why do you sleep dead in the roadway?” To which the officer replied: “I am on break man, I am waiting for someone.”

“What about all that parking space there?” Lynch asked. “What if someone doesn’t pay attention? They’ll hit you in the back of your car.” The officer replied: “I don’t work for Nebraska, I do something for Sporting.”

In fact, the officer for the taxpayers of Kansas City, Kansas, worked in a vehicle in the city.

“My tax dollars are not for officers to sleep in turns and parking lots or anywhere. My tax dollars that I am going to work for are that they come here to protect the community and do their job,” Lynch said.

The recording continues with Lynch’s voice: “I only say from the point of view of traffic if someone doesn’t pay attention, they run into the back of your car brother and your sleep. That’s all I say. That’s all I say say. “” The officer asks, “What did you say?” Lynch replied, “I said that’s all I say.” The officer replied, “If someone runs in the back of the car, he runs in the back of the car.”

“That really made me very upset and that is why I have 100% decided to share the video,” Lynch said.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department does not comment on the situation except to release this statement:

“The police from Kansas City, Kansas, were notified of a video post on Facebook with one of our officers. We will not comment further on this incident since it is being treated as an administrative investigation. The police have a hotline ( 913.573.6373) where citizens can call to report any kind of police misconduct The Ministry welcomes complaints from all citizens and encourages anyone with an issue to call the hotline or the Office of Internal Affairs (913.573.6370) to request a To report to the police officer

misconduct. The police department is accredited through CALEA (the Accreditation Commission for Law Enforcement Bodies), which includes the processes and procedures that determine how internal cases work. “

.

