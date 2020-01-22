Policeman buys car seats instead of providing tickets to mother in need

advertisement

Being persuaded by the police is enough to fill everyone with fear – even if you didn’t do anything wrong. When Andrella Jackson, a single mother of five from Milwaukee, was stopped by officer Kevin Zimmerman last fall, she was reluctant to receive a high fine.

On October 12, Officer Zimmerman noted that Jackson did not have a correct registration for her car. After he spotted Jackson, he saw that two of her children, Niyah and Sky, had no car seats; another bookable fact.

However, after hearing the mother’s story about how she had no money and how to prioritize essential clothing for her children with the winter approaching, the police officer, who has been working with the Milwaukee Police Department for 12 years, decided to call this particular citizen serve in the most merciful way.

Instead of giving the desperate mother a high fine, he chose to give her a verbal warning and went to Walmart to buy two car seats with his own money. Then he went back to his police station and picked up some children’s books and stickers for the girls before he went to the mother’s house to install the chairs themselves.

He said he was raised to “do the right thing, even when nobody is watching,” as Alaa Elassar reported for CNN. The father of three wanted to ensure that the girls were kept safe, given the dangers of first-hand car accidents.

Jackson shared the generosity of the officer and cared for her family on Facebook and said, “My girls couldn’t stop thanking him and it made them smile … shout out to officer Zimmerman in District 5. We greatly appreciate it.”

The police district of Zimmerman also shared the empathy and compassion of their officer on their Facebook page, and thanked him for “going one step further and going beyond your duty.”

