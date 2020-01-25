Police: woman accused after partially evacuating Phoenix airport

advertisement

PHOENIX (AP) – Phoenix police say a woman angry about not being allowed to board the plane at Sky Harbor International Airport was arrested after allegedly calling an explosive device, with the result that hundreds of travelers evacuated part of a meeting .

No device was found after a search on Friday. Police said 53-year-old Hope L. Webber was arrested on suspicion of fake false emergency report crime and a fake terrorism report. A police spokeswoman said that Webber’s birthplace was not available and it is not known if she has a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

American Airlines employees had called the police to treat a disruptive female passenger trying to board a flight to Salt Lake City shortly before departure. Three flights were delayed.

