A street in Manchester city center was taped by the police after a nearby man reportedly was attacked.

Exact details of the incident have yet to be confirmed by GMP. However, photos of the scene show several large pools of blood on the floor outside All Bar One on King Street.

Forensic scientists were seen examining a number of nearby streets, with Sussex Street – which is just off Marsden Street – completely taped.

It is believed that the incident happened between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

(Image: ASP)

Witnesses reported seeing a man “slashed face” approaching the bar, apparently telling drinkers to stay inside while the police were taking care of what was going on.

Four chairs at the entrance to All Bar One were taped, with photos showing pools of blood on the sidewalk in between.

Police at the scene

(Image: ASP)

Officials wearing masks over their mouths seemed to be collecting evidence and taking photos along Sussex Street.

Investigations are also said to be ongoing on Marsden Street and Brown Street.

The police cleared both scenes at 9 p.m., witnesses told the M.E.N.

GMP has been asked to comment.