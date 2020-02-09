Police stopped a driver who was traveling at 119 mph when Storm Ciara hit the UK.

The driver, who was driving a dark Volkswagen Golf, was stopped by officers of the M6 ​​in Thelwall near Warrington in the early morning hours of Sunday.

On most UK motorways, speed limits apply due to poor driving conditions, as Storm Ciara warns of rain from midnight from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. and an amber weather alarm applies to the wind from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The North West Motorway Police team wrote on Twitter: “This vehicle was sighted on the M6 ​​Thelwall – speed up to 119 mph in this weather !!

Follow our Storm Ciara live blog with current weather and traffic reports

“Stopped and the driver had no driver’s license and no insurance. No more hurry. #Seized by # MO26 @ CheshireRCU # Fatal5”

Highways England has given advice to drivers who use the roads today.

“Road users who want to use part of the Highways England network are advised to check the weather forecast and road conditions before driving today, as strong winds are forecast until at least 9:00 p.m.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“Road users are advised to exercise particular caution when traveling, to leave enough time to complete your trip and to check whether your trip is necessary before setting off.”

There are numerous problems on the streets and on the trains today, with floods leading to delays and cancellations.

The police have instructed drivers to “stay inside and keep warm” and only drive when necessary this morning.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also provides you with an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.