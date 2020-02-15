SAN DIEGO – If you’re thinking about jaywalking or an illegal turn on Sunday, think again. The San Diego Police Department said officials are cracking down on them for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials will actively search for violations by pedestrians, drivers and cyclists that put people at risk. These violations may include failure to stop at signs and signals, speeding, and other offenses.

Targeted patrols take place in the Allied Gardens, Birdland, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Kearny Mesa, Lake Murray, Mission Valley, San Carlos, Serra Mesa and Tierrasanta neighborhoods.

Officials will also be on the lookout for Jaywalkers, or those who don’t give way to right-of-way drivers. Cyclists who are caught on the wrong side of the road or who roll through stop signs also receive a ticket.

“Whether you’re walking, behind the wheel, or on a bike, you play a role in traffic safety,” said Officer Mark McCullough. “If we understand the road rules with all modes of transport, we can be sure that we will all reach our destination safely.”

In 2016, 138 cyclists and 867 pedestrians were killed on California roads, SDPD said. The number of deaths from pedestrians has increased by almost 33 percent compared to 2012, and the number of cyclists killed has increased by almost 25 percent in the past five years.

