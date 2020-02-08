Police say that a pregnant woman who has been missing at home for a week desperately needs medical attention.

Officers say they are increasingly concerned about 20-year-old Lyneker Flynn and her unborn child.

They appeal to the young woman to go to the nearest hospital to make sure that she and her baby are well.

Lyneker was last seen on Westminster Street in Rochdale on either Saturday February 1st or Sunday February 2nd.

It is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with ginger hair and green eyes.

She has a Manchester Bee tattoo on her left wrist.

Lyneker is known for being frequent in Manchester city center.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said, “Officials are increasingly concerned about Lyneker and her unborn child and want to encourage them to go to the nearest hospital to ensure that they are safe and healthy.”

Anyone with information about Lyneker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 101.