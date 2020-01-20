advertisement

It has become more well known how a six-year-old boy who was missing for nine hours was found sleeping on the side of the M1 while working on the road.

Aadil Umair Rahim had been on a school trip when he left Newport Pagnell Services near Milton Keynes early Friday evening.

After a police appeal, more than 1,000 people joined officers and firefighters who were looking for the night to find the young boy from Nottingham.

His father Umair Rahim said on Sunday that the boy was “perfectly fine” and added: “The police told me he was sleeping when they found him.”

Aadil was discovered on Saturday around 4.15 a.m. near the construction site on the northbound highway.

Aadil was found near road works on the M1 (archive picture)

“I have no idea if he was outside for the entire nine hours,” his father told the BBC.

His son and classmates had been to museums in London and had taken a break from worship when Aadil was separated from them.

He thanked the emergency services and the public who “sacrificed their evening to help find our son”.

54 seekers from four regions, three dogs and a boat were involved. The National Police Flight Service was also drafted.

At first, it was believed that Aadil was hiding somewhere in the gas station, but as the hours passed, worries about his well-being grew.

When Aadil was found, he was examined in the hospital, but was found healthy despite being in the cold without a coat for nine hours.

Buckinghamshire Search and Rescue’s Al Goffey described it as “a very cold Friday night” as the temperatures were above freezing.

The seekers were sent in all directions to find him.

CCTV images showed Aadil running to a parking lot, but the camera didn’t notice which way he was going.

The Thames Valley Police helicopter was used during the search for Aadil, which started around 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Mr. Goffey said Aadil somehow “managed to walk through some fields” and was discovered near a pedestrian bridge near Newbolt Close.

Superintendent Amy Clements said the search was “a challenging operation under difficult circumstances” but was encouraged by “the community’s response was immense”.

On Friday evening, Highways England confirmed that the two-way service had been closed due to an “ongoing police operation”.

