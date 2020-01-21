Police report reveals details of arrest of fitness professional Summer Yoder

advertisement

Summer yoder

A police report reveals details of the arrest of Summer Yoder, a longtime fitness professional in The Villages and a member of the well-known T&D company clan.

The 42-year-old mother of three was found “unconscious” on Friday shortly before midnight at the wheel of a Chevrolet SUV in County Road 105 near the Goodwill Superstore in Oxford.

The policewoman “immediately discovered a smell of alcoholic beverage” that came from her breath. Yoder had “bloodshot eyes and blurred speech,” the report said. The vehicle’s engine was running and Yoder hit the brakes.

When Yoder got out of the vehicle, there was a vaping pen with yellow oil in the driver’s seat. The yellow oil tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

A search in her handbag found 5.3 grams of leafy marijuana and a pipe with marijuana remains. It also had 32.7 grams of THC oil.

She was arrested for a crime of possession of a controlled substance, as well as for violating possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center and released after depositing $ 5,000.

Born in Lake City, he is married to Josh Yoder, a member of the Yoder family that operates T&D Concrete, T&D Pool- und Spa-Bau, T&D Screen Enclosures, and T&D Patio & Pool Inc.

The T&D companies make a major political contribution to selected GOP candidates and concerns and have employees at Florida House, the Sumter Commission and the Wildwood Commission.

