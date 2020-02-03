Advertisement

Sharjah residents can now contact the police via WhatsApp, the authorities announced on Monday, February 3. The number you need to add to your contact list is 065633333.

Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of the Sharjah Police, said his team was the first UAE security agency to use the online platform to provide services around the clock.

The police WhatsApp service is called “Own” and is available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu. A message is first acknowledged with an automatic reply asking the user to choose from a list of services. Then the request is forwarded to the right department and the resident receives a guide for the next steps.

“The service is designed to improve communication with all groups of society and support innovation in the area of ​​security. The efforts of the Sharjah police are part of the Home Office’s goal to promote a culture of innovation,” said Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi.

[email protected]

Afkar Abdullah

