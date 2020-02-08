A Saturday afternoon shootout in North Houston on February 8, 2020, left one person dead and three injured A Saturday afternoon shootout in North Houston on February 8, 2020, left one person dead and three injured Photo: screenshot

Photo: screenshot

Police: Rap artist killed, 3 injured in possible N. Houston shootout

Police said one person was dead and three others were hospitalized in North Houston after an assault riot involving a suspected gang on Saturday afternoon.

Chef Art Acevedo told the media that the man who was killed was a 29-year-old local rap artist, Acevedo said. The man’s mother and several other relatives mourned him at the scene.

“I promise we will catch these people and we will catch them quickly,” said Acevedo.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:45 p.m. According to police in the 1000 block of Glenn. Two of the injured were transferred to the Northwest Medical Center and the third to Ben Taub Hospital.

Acevedo said the community was lucky that no one else was hit by the bullets.

“Think about what happened here an hour and a half ago,” the boss said, pointing to children playing basketball nearby. “A fool with an assault rifle sprays and prays around and hits several people, and it could have been any of these children.”

