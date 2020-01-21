advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A break-in was fatal when one of the suspects fell out of a U-Haul truck during a Tuesday morning chase.

Houston police say it started around 12 noon on the 9800 block on Bauman Road at Sunny’s Food Mart. According to the authorities, a suspicious woman was waiting in a U-Haul when three men entered the store.

According to the authorities, the suspects cut the lock on the shop with bolt cutters. Surveillance video of the scene shows them carrying beer, T-shirts and smoking utensils into the U-Haul. The suspects tried to use the same knives and tried to open the ATM, but failed.

A duty officer at the scene witnessed the break-in and called the police.

When other officers arrived at the scene, three suspects had already started in the U-Haul truck. After moments of searching, the officers found the truck and a chase began.

The chase led the officers through the neighborhoods of the region. According to police, one of the suspects jumped out of the U-Haul during the persecution and was detained. The suspects continued to pursue the North Main Loop and I-45.

A second suspect is said to have got out of the vehicle when it fell and was hit by the rear wheels of the U-Haul.

Police officers were able to stop the truck after using spike strips. A woman who the authorities believe is the suspect driver has been arrested.

Officers added that one of their superiors suffered a medical emergency during the persecution. He was taken to the hospital and is supposed to recover.

According to the police, the two suspects are charged with, among other things, the death of the accomplice for crime murder.

A reported fourth suspect was at the scene, but the police did not immediately report the person.

