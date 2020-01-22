advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – According to the Houston Police, a grandmother was the runaway who ran into a police high-speed chase after a burglary Tuesday morning and killed an accomplice.

Diawannah Corstera Thomas, 54, made her first appearance on Tuesday evening. Thomas is also charged with serious bodily harm to an officer who allegedly drove the officer in a police car.

Police said Thomas was at the wheel of a U-Haul truck that was waiting outside when three men broke into a Sunny’s Food Mart on Bauman Road shortly after midnight.

advertisement

According to the authorities, the suspects cut the lock on the shop with bolt cutters. Surveillance video of the scene shows them carrying beer, T-shirts and smoking utensils into the U-Haul. The suspects tried to use the same knives to open the ATM, but failed.

A duty officer at the scene witnessed the break-in and called the police. The truck started.

“The persecution was 25 miles long and lasted 26 minutes,” said a prosecutor in court.

During the persecution, a suspect jumped out and was arrested. The prosecutor read how a second suspect, now a victim or a complainant, fell when he clung to the passenger mirror.

“It crashed and this caused the complainant to fall off and be run over by the passenger’s rear tires, resulting in the complainant’s death,” she said.

The police think Thomas is either drunk or high. She wiped away the tears as she stood before the judge.

The state did not request a loan for the seven-year-old grandmother. The defense attorney requested a bail of $ 60,000 for the murder charge and $ 40,000 for the second charge. The judge ruled on $ 75,000 per charge.

Thomas has a long criminal history that includes robbery, car theft, and drug convictions. She will be on trial again on Thursday.

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement