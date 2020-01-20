Police persecute suspected truck thieves running across the highway

advertisement

OTAY MESA, California. Officials chased a couple of suspected truck thieves on a South Bay freeway on Monday, eventually caught up with them and arrested them both.

San Diego police officers were the first to chase a truck reported to have been stolen in Riverside County around 6:30 a.m., the SDPD said.

Officers said the men jumped out of the stolen truck on Riveria Shores Street in Otay Mesa, jumped over a back yard fence, and drove to State Route 905.

The police followed the men as they walked down the highway and eventually caught up and arrested them. Their names were not published immediately.

