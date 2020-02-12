The problematic iOPS computer system used by the Greater Manchester police was discussed with the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.

Chris Green MP claimed that the “bugs” in the system “endangered the police” and “undermined their ability to protect local residents and vulnerable children.”

Boris Johnson said the Bolton West and Atherton MPs were “absolutely right.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that an independent review of the functioning of the system was ordered.

The published results of this review are expected to be available shortly.

GMP switched to the iOPS (£ 29m) integrated police operating system six months ago to transform technology within the armed forces.

As reported last week, a failed upgrade of the system led the troop to declare a critical incident.

The problem, which occurred last week at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, prevented officials from entering data into half of the PoliceWorks iOPS system, which is used by all front officers and communications personnel to enter and search for information.

As a result, police and personnel had to use pen and paper to record information.

Officers have given the M.E.N. ongoing frustration with the £ 29 million system, citing lost records, delayed investigations, concerns, criminal delays and computer contacts with the Crown Prosecution Service prior to litigation.

Mr Green spoke today on the Prime Minister’s questions in the House of Commons.

Before Mr. Johnson, he said that front officers had to use pen and paper increasingly because of the “failing” iOPS system.

And he asked the Prime Minister to intervene to solve the problem.

In response, Mr. Johnson said he had asked the police and the Secretary of Criminality to ask Her Majesty’s Police, Fire and Emergency Services Inspectorate for an “independent review of how the system works.”

Mr. Green said: “In Greater Manchester, police officers on the front lines are increasingly using pen and paper due to the failing iOPS computer system.

“This threatens the police and also undermines their ability to protect local residents and vulnerable children.

“Will the Prime Minister intervene to solve this problem?”

In response, the Prime Minister said that Mr. Green was “absolutely right”.

“We know that there are concerns about this system.

“So I asked the police and the crime minister to ask the police chief inspector to independently check the operation of the system.

“I’ll make sure my honorable friend stays up to date.”

The system has a second element – ControlWorks – that works as it should.

Employees were informed that the “PoliceWorks” element would be turned off for a major upgrade on Tuesday at 1 a.m. and would likely be turned on again at noon.

However, the M.E.N was informed that ‘PoliceWorks’, when it was turned on again around 1:30 p.m., was not connected to the other element of the system, ‘ControlWorks’, and was therefore turned off again.

On Thursday last week, GMP announced that iOPS was ready for use again and that the problems with “PoliceWorks” that occurred after the planned upgrade had been resolved.

In a statement, GMP said that work on fine-tuning the new updated version would continue to best serve the needs of the front officers.

The force emphasized that the recording of calls from the public or the reaction of the police to them were not affected.

Last Thursday in a GMP statement, the following said: “The problem with iOPS, PoliceWorks, has now been fixed and access is available to all users in the group. Our suppliers have worked tirelessly to fix the problem and issues continue to fix officers experience in the live version.

“The 2.6 launch was successful and work is now underway to optimize the new version to best suit the needs of the front officers. This includes improving system performance and responding to officer feedback by patching and correcting it Make sure that the system is fully utilized.

“The new version offers a number of advantages that officials can now access.

“The emergency plans of the past two days have used officials who have returned to paper. This is an effective way of recording information that officials are carrying out in addition to using the system on a daily basis.

“The resilience and hard work of those responsible for GMP has meant that the service we provide to the public has minimal impact.”

The men. asked GMP to comment on the PMQs debate.