A police officer was seriously injured in a stolen car accident in Salford.

Photos show the painted BMW at the end of a trench on the A576 Eccles Old Road, directly at the A6 Pendleton roundabout.

The front end is badly damaged, the windshield smashed and both airbags deployed.

The vehicle is believed to have rolled down the bank after crashing into the stolen car on Friday night.

According to the GMP, the previously reported stolen vehicle was discovered by officers in the Pendleton area around 9:30 p.m.

The police car in the ditch on the A576 Eccles Old Road at the A6 Pendleton roundabout

(Image: ASP)

The driver refused to stop and soon collided with a second police car.

An official suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Photos also show a smashed green colored mini.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

GMP is expected to release more details today.

It is believed that there was a short chase before the crash, but this has yet to be confirmed by the troop.

Police officers on A576 Eccles Old Road

(Image: ASP)

A spokesman said: “At around 9:30 pm on Friday, the police discovered a car that had previously been reported stolen in the Pendleton area.

“The vehicle could not stop and was subsequently involved in a collision with a second police car.

“An official was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene.”

Inquiries have not yet been completed.