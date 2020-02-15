To find out how citizens responded to a complaint about Dial 100, the Telangana police decided to get feedback through the integrated voice response system.

When the machine-generated call is made, the applicant is asked whether he is “satisfied” or “dissatisfied” with the police response.

The new initiative, which will be tested at the State Police headquarters, will start in a few days. “The whole idea behind the project is to know the complainant’s experience with police services, which will help us improve the services,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Simple feedback

The official shared information on the basis of this project and said the parameters of the feedback were rated “satisfied” or “dissatisfied”. “If a person is satisfied with the service, the IVRS asks them to press one on their mobile phone, and if the complainant is not satisfied, the system asks them to press two, which they add to the next with a few others Level brings up questions about why they weren’t happy with the service, ”he said. What is special about this initiative is the party’s response to the voice recording, where it can register its complaint about the performance of the official who contacted it. The feedback system associated with the TS-COP mobile application enables officials to get their performance feedback, the official said.

As the number of complaints about the Dial 100 network increases by the hour, it is difficult for the state police to receive their feedback. Shortly after the start, however, the complainant receives an IVRS call within one hour of submitting the complaint.

Important feedback

“We receive at least 6,000 calls on Dial 100 every day, and it is a difficult task to get feedback from everyone. We could miss some important feedback. However, it will soon be an easy task to get feedback, ”said the official. While respecting privacy, the police decided not to disturb the applicants before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. Efforts are also being made to identify easily remembered numbers to ensure that these important integrated calls do not end up as spam calls.

General survey

Police also intend to reach more than five Lakh cell phone users in the state every six months to get feedback on the department’s service and its philanthropic initiatives. “It will be a general survey. Callers are also asked to share their experience of the conviction rate, traffic, and other issues related to the police department, ”the official said.

