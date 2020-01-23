Police issues weather alarm in UAE - News

advertisement

Blowing dust and sand reduces visibility on the roads on Thursdays.



The police in the UAE issued an opinion on Thursday in unstable weather in the country.

The Abu Dhabi police issued a weather warning for motorists to drive carefully because visibility into the emirate was reduced by blowing dust and sand.

Sharjah police posted similar advice on social media and asked motorists to drive carefully to prevent traffic accidents.

