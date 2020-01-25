Police investigate after Chesapeake man loses consciousness, dies in custody

advertisement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake police are investigating death following a call from 911 in block 2100 of South Military Highway around midnight Friday night.

At 11:44 pm the shipment received several 911 calls for a man who acted erratically in the 2100 block of the South Military Highway.

Before the police arrived, the man got into his vehicle and drove away. He then stopped on the South Military Highway side and started running away from the car.

When the police arrived on the scene, they contacted the man, identified as Chesapeake’s 46-year-old William Green. The police heard Green was under influence and was taken into custody.

Prior to police transportation and while he was still on stage, Green lost consciousness. Police and doctors provided immediate assistance; However, green could not be resuscitated and died on the spot.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

