29-year-old raven Adriane Vaughn was identified, according to police, as the man who was found dead in Texas City prison on Tuesday. 29-year-old raven Adriane Vaughn was identified, according to police, as the man who was found dead in Texas City prison on Tuesday. Photo: Texas City Police Department

Police identify a man found dead in Texas City prison

A man who died on Tuesday after being found unresponsive in the Texas City Jail was identified as Raven Adriane Vaughn, the Texas City Police Department said Wednesday.

Vaughn, 29, was booked at 11:26 PM. Monday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest warrant from Harris County. The prison staff carried out cell checks at around 2:00 p.m. and fed the prisoners. When they found Vaughn unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the police said. He was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

The Texas Rangers have undertaken the investigation at the request of Texas City Chief of Police Joe Stanton, the police said. The man’s cause of death has not been released.

Julian Gill is a digital reporter based in Houston. Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, houstonchronicle.com. | [email protected]